LIVE STREAM: Watch England vs South Africa in first match of Vitality Netball International Series

Watch England vs South Africa in first match of Vitality Netball International Series

Watch England take on South Africa in the opening game of their three-match Vitality Netball International Series via our free live stream.

The Vitality Roses welcome South Africa in their first home series since winning a Netball World Cup silver medal this summer. The three-match tournament starting in Manchester before heading to Nottingham for back-to-back weekend games.

Watch the opening clash by clicking play on the video at the top of this page - live coverage gets under way from 6.30pm, with the action on court starting at 7pm.

England Netball's 14-player squad for South Africa series

Halimat Adio, Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Amy Carter, Funmi Fadoju, Sasha Glasgow, Hannah Joseph, Berri Neil, Jayda Pechova, Razia Quashie, Ellie Rattu, Alicia Scholes, Olivia Tchine, Fran Williams

England vs South Africa series:

December 5: Manchester, 7pm

December 9: Nottingham, 5pm

December 10: Nottingham, 2pm

