NFL Week Eight results: Christian McCaffrey stars as 49ers sink Rams, while Falcons edge Panthers in overtime thriller

NFL Sunday: Week Eight reports & highlights:San Francisco 49ers 31-14 Los Angeles RamsNew York Giants 13-27 Seattle SeahawksWashington Commanders 17-16 Indianapolis ColtsTennessee Titans 17-10 Houston TexansNew England Patriots 22-17 New York JetsCarolina Panthers 24-27 Atlanta FalconsArizona Cardinals 26-34 Minnesota VikingsChicago Bears 29-49 Dallas CowboysPittsburgh Steelers 13-35 Philadelphia EaglesMiami Dolphins 31-27 Detroit LionsLas Vegas Raiders 0-24 New Orleans SaintsDenver Broncos 21-17 Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley)Baltimore Ravens 27-22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thurs)Highlights headlinersPassing, receiving, rushing TDs - McCaffrey with perfect hat-trick!'Unreal!' - Panthers score TD on unreal 62-yard Hail Mary play!Cards receiver Hopkins with ridiculous one-handed TD grab!Fields jumps over Parsons and fails to stop fumble return TDBest pylon-reach TD ever? Ertz dives for endzone!Former Viking Allen rides onto field on a horse!Cousins dives for end zone on scramble TD for VikingsBrown scores first-half hat-trick of TDs for EaglesCould Kamara be traded? Saints star runner scores three TDs