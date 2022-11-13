NFL Week 10 results: Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers win overtime thrillers

NFL Sunday: Week 10 reports & highlights:San Francisco 49ers 22-16 Los Angeles ChargersDallas Cowboys 28-31 Green Bay Packers (OT)Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Las Vegas RaidersArizona Cardinals 27-17 Los Angeles RamsMinnesota Vikings 33-30 Buffalo Bills (OT)Detroit Lions 31-30 Chicago BearsCleveland Browns 17-39 Miami DolphinsJacksonville Jaguars 17-27 Kansas City ChiefsNew Orleans Saints 10-20 Pittsburgh SteelersDenver Broncos 10-17 Tennessee TitansHouston Texans 16-24 New York GiantsSeattle Seahawks 16-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany)Atlanta Falcons 15-25 Carolina Panthers (Thursday)Highlights headlinersGame of the year? | Crazy finale to Vikings vs BillsAmazing one-handed catches: Justin Jefferson | Stefon Diggs | Courtland SuttonTom Brady and Julio Jones combine for first ever NFL TD in GermanyBonkers play! Leonard Fournette throws INT on pass to Brady!Aaron Rodgers puts body on line with block to set up winning field goalBears QB Justin Fields races away for stunning 67-yard TD!Patrick Mahomes' best plays from four-TD dayDolphins receiver Trent Sherfield with amazing toe-tap TDTitans stun Broncos with flea-flicker TD!