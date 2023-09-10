NFL Sunday: Christian McCaffrey stars as San Francisco 49ers dominate Pittsburgh Steelers
Reports and highlights from the opening NFL Sunday of the season as the San Francisco 49ers dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame the Indianapolis Colts.
Christian McCaffrey completed an incredible individual score, running in a 65-yard touchdown as San Francisco continued to dominate Pittsburgh.