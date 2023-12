NFL round-up: CJ Stroud's Houston Texans end Denver Broncos win streak as Tyreek Hill dazzles in Miami Dolphins win

A round-up of Sunday's Week 13 action in the NFL as the Houston Texans held off the Denver Broncos while Tyreek Hill continued his march towards 2,000 yards in a season; watch the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday Night Football from 1.15am Tuesday.