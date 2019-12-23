Baltimore Ravens to rest Lamar Jackson in NFL regular-season finale against Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit out the final round of the NFL regular season

The Baltimore Ravens will rest quarterback Lamar Jackson and other key starters for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens head coach coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that heavy MVP-favourite Jackson, along with injured running back Mark Ingram, will sit out as they host the Steelers.

Harbaugh said Ingram has a mild to moderate calf strain but hopes he'll be ready for the playoffs.

Also sitting out on Sunday will be guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

1:12 Jackson avoids several tackles to throw off-balance to Mark Andrews for a 14-yard TD against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson avoids several tackles to throw off-balance to Mark Andrews for a 14-yard TD against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens (13-2) clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 31-15 win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The announcement is positive news for the Steelers (8-7), who remain in the AFC wild card hunt, but comes as a blow to the Oakland Raiders, who need a Steelers' loss to make the playoffs.

Harbaugh also revealed that Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback for the Ravens on Sunday. It will mark his first start since 2016, when he started five games for the Browns.

Griffin has made appearances in six games this season for Baltimore, going 12 of 17 for 129 yards and one touchdown overall.

A first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 draft out of Louisville, the 22-year-old Jackson was 13-2-0 for the season, recording 3,127 passing yards and an NFL-leading 36 touchdown passes.