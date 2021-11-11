Odell Beckham Jr agrees one-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr is onto his third team since entering the NFL

Odell Beckham Jr's search for a new home is over, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver agreeing a one-year deal to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 29-year-old teams up with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford at SoFi Stadium as the latest high-profile addition to the Rams' Super Bowl charge following their trade for former Denver Broncos edge-rusher Von Miller.

Beckham Jr was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday before officially becoming a free agent after clearing waivers on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Kim Jones reported on Thursday that the former Offensive Rookie of the Year had whittled his options down to the Green Bay Packers and the Rams, with Beckham eventually committing to the latter.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Beckham Jr's departure in Cleveland comes days after his father posted an 11-minute video on social media of occasions on which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had not thrown to his seemingly wide-open son.

The Browns excused the receiver from team practices in the aftermath on Wednesday and Thursday, with head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly telling his players that Beckham was "essentially not on the team right now".

He eventually went untouched on waivers before being linked to a number of teams including the Rams, Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, Beckham supposedly outlining his desire to play for a 'contender'.

He leaves the Browns having recorded 40 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons, with injuries having hindered his efforts to build on the 1,035 yards he posted in his first campaign upon arriving in 2019 via a trade with the New York Giants.

Beckham was drafted by Big Blue with the No. 12 overall pick in 2014 before swiftly becoming one of the faces of the NFL and upper echelon playmakers with three successive seasons of 1,300-plus receiving yards and 10-plus touchdowns.

He joins the Rams with 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games through eight seasons.

Awaiting him is an offense led by an MVP contender in Stafford and the league's current receiving leader Cooper Kupp, along with a star-studded defense spearheaded by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and now including Super Bowl 50 MVP Miller.

