Los Angeles Chargers 20-3 Indianapolis Colts: Austin Ekeler double helps Chargers seal playoff spot

Justin Herbert passed for 235 yards and Austin Ekeler ran for two touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a 20-3 win against the host Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Story of the Game

The Chargers defense dominated with three interceptions and seven sacks on newly installed Colts quarterback Nick Foles, while Ekeler got the job done on offense with two close-range conversions on the ground.

With their third straight victory, the Chargers (9-6) qualified for the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season.

After taking over as the starting quarterback for Indianapolis, Foles finished 17-for-29 for 143 yards, to go along with his three interceptions.

Matt Ryan was benched after the Colts blew a 33-0 half-time lead on December 17 in a 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Colts (4-10-1) were held to 173 total yards in their fifth straight loss.

Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards as the Chargers eased past the Colts

The Chargers did not record a first down on their first three drives, but they marched 70 yards on 13 plays on their fourth and took a 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Ekeler with 8:41 left in the second quarter.

The Chargers intercepted two passes in the first quarter, including one by All-Pro safety Derwin James, who had missed the previous two games with a quad injury.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER No scoring SECOND QUARTER Chargers 7-0 Colts Austin Ekeler one-yard TD run (extra point) Chargers 7-3 Colts Chase McLaughlin 46-yard field goal Chargers 10-3 Colts Cameron Dicker 24-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Chargers 13-3 Colts Cameron Dicker 21-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Chargers 20-3 Colts Austin Ekeler one-yard TD run (extra point)

James was disqualified from the game after being involved in a helmet-to-helmet tackle on Ashton Dulin with 5:19 left in the first half, while the Colts receiver was later ruled out with a concussion.

Chase McLaughlin capped the drive with a 46-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 with 4:21 left in the half, but Cameron Dicker responded with a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give the Chargers a 10-3 half-time lead.

Austin Ekeler ran in two one-yard scores for the Chargers

Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted the third pass for Los Angeles on their first defensive series of the second half, and the Chargers cashed that in with a 21-yard field goal by Dicker for a 13-3 lead with 6:01 left in the third quarter.

Ekeler then scored on another one-yard run to extend the lead to 20-3 with 8:20 left in the game.

The Colts played without running back Jonathan Taylor, the leading rusher in the NFL last season, who was put on injured reserve last week after sustaining a high ankle sprain early in the loss to Minnesota.

Stats leaders

Chargers

Passing: Justin Herbert, 24/31, 235 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Austin Ekeler, 18 carries, 67 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Keenan Allen, 11 catches, 104 yards

Colts

Passing: Nick Foles, 17/29, 143 yards, 3 INTs

Rushing: Zack Moss, 12 carries, 65 yards

Receiving: Jelani Woods, 3 catches, 43 yards

What's next?

With the Chargers now having sealed their playoff berth, they have the potential to leapfrog the one of the Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens for the fifth seed in the AFC.

The Chargers would need to win their remaining games, against the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, and hope that the loser of the the Ravens @ Bengals final-week clash also loses their preceding Week 17 fixture.

The Chargers' Los Angeles derby with the Rams caps next Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports, with the game starting in the early hours of Monday morning at 1:20am.

The Colts, who were already out of playoff contention and dropped to 4-10-1, finish a disappointing campaign with games against the New York Giants and Houston Texans.

