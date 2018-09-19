Inside the Huddle podcast: Carson Wentz's return and what's wrong with the Steelers?

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds and guests discuss the problems with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a statement win for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Gordon's trade to the New England Patriots and the Week Three return of Carson Wentz.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Joining Neil on this week's podcast is usual sidekick Jeff Reinebold, Sky Sports' studio stars on a Sunday, Solomon Wilcots and Rob Ryan, as well as special guest, former Jaguars offensive lineman Tony Boselli.

Boselli reflects on Jacksonville's great win over the Patriots in Week Two, the improvement in quarterback Blake Bortles (377 yards passing, four TDs) and the impact of Tom Coughlin on the team and his memories of playing under him.

The panel also react to the Gordon trade to New England, with coach Ryan saying the Patriots are "begging for a receiver with some speed", while Solomon looks at the controversy boiling over in Pittsburgh that is "in danger of becoming an inferno".

Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown didn't report for team practice on Monday, following on from an argument with his offensive coordinator on the sideline on Sunday, some verbal sparring on Twitter and rumours of a trade. Meanwhile, running back Le'Veon Bell's holdout continues.

We hear from Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin on the Brown affair, as well as Bortles, Jags coach Doug Marrone and Ryan 'Fitzmagic' on the podcast.

0:51 Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick steals team-mate DeSean Jackson's clothes for his press conference! Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick steals team-mate DeSean Jackson's clothes for his press conference!

The panel also pick a 'lock' for the weekend, and a 'shock' result as well as pick a player of the week from Week Two...

For all of that, and more, download the Inside the Huddle podcast, also broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.