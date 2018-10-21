Minnesota Vikings 37-17 New York Jets: Adam Thielen equals NFL receiving record in win

5:37 Highlights from the NFL as Minnesota Vikings took on the New York Jets in week seven. Highlights from the NFL as Minnesota Vikings took on the New York Jets in week seven.

The Minnesota Vikings earned a comfortable 37-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, with their defense stifling rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, intercepting him three times.

As well as being picked off on three occasions, Darnold completed only 17 off his 42 pass attempts for 206 yards, though he got little help from his wide receivers, who dropped numerous balls.

In stark contrast, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen returned his seventh-straight 100-yard receiving game, tying with former Houston Oiler Charley Hennigan for the NFL-record most consecutive 100-yard games to start a season.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins quickly found his favourite target on the opening drive, off the fourth play from scrimmage, as he and Thielen connected for a 34-yard score.

New York tied things up with a Darnold 12-yard touchdown strike to tight end Chris Herndon, but the Jets wouldn't find the endzone again until Darnold himself would run in from a yard out in the fourth quarter.

By then, the Vikings had opened up a sizeable lead, despite not being at their fluent best on offense either. Latavius Murray did the main damage, running for 69 yards and two TDs on his 15 carries.

Minnesota move to 4-2-1 on the season, leading the NFC North, while the Jets drop back to 3-4 in the AFC East.

FIRST QUARTER

Vikings 7-0 Jets: Kirk Cousins 34-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen (Dan Bailey extra point good)

Vikings 7-7 Jets: Sam Darnold 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Herndon (Jason Myers extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Vikings 10-7 Jets: Bailey 26-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Vikings 17-7 Jets: Latavius Murray 11-yard touchdown run (Bailey extra point good)

Vikings 20-7 Jets: Bailey 22-yard field goal

Vikings 20-10 Jets: Myers 55-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Vikings 27-10 Jets: Murray 38-yard touchdown run (Bailey extra point good)

Vikings 27-17 Jets: Darnold one-yard touchdown run (Myers extra point good)

Vikings 34-17 Jets: Cousins 34-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson (Bailey extra point good)

Vikings 37-17 Jets: Bailey 43-yard field goal