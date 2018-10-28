Baltimore Ravens 21-36 Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton throws two TDs and runs in another

3:59 Highlights from the NFL as Baltimore Raves took on Carolina Panthers in Week 8 Highlights from the NFL as Baltimore Raves took on Carolina Panthers in Week 8

Cam Newton overpowered the league's No 1-ranked defense as the Carolina Panthers cruised to a comfortable 36-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, as well as running for 52 yards and another score. Second-year running back Christian McCaffrey had two scores of his own as the Panthers (5-2) won their ninth straight game at home.

Trailing 7-0 early, the Panthers scored on four-straight possessions to break the game open and take a 24-7 half-time lead.

Newton threw an 11-yard TD pass to fit-again tight end Greg Olsen, McCaffrey ran for an 11-yard score and caught a six-yard pass that ricocheted off the hands of safety Eric Weddle and into his arms in the endzone.

In the second half, the Ravens came back to within 13 points of the Panthers off the back of Joe Flacco's touchdown pass to Javorius Allen, but Newton calmly drove the Panthers 85 yards in nine plays and scored from 12 yards out to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.

With the game lost, coming on in relief of Flacco, rookie Lamar Jackson threw his first touchdown pass in the NFL, a 26-yard scoring strike to Hayden Hurst.

The Panthers rolled up 386 yards against a Ravens (4-4) defense that had come into the game allowing a league-low 280.6 yards and 14.4 points per game. Carolina showed that they have a strong defense themselves, forcing three turnovers.

FIRST QUARTER

Ravens 7-0 Panthers: Alex Collins 14-yard touchdown run (Justin Tucker extra point good)

Ravens 7-7 Panthers: Christian McCaffrey 11-yard touchdown run (Graham Gano extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Ravens 7-14 Panthers: Cam Newton 11-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen (Gano extra point good)

Ravens 7-21 Panthers: Newton six-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey (Gano extra point good)

Ravens 7-24 Panthers: Gano 54-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Ravens 7-27 Panthers: Gano 44-yard field goal

Ravens 14-27 Panthers: Joe Flacco nine-yard touchdown pass to Javorius Allen (Tucker extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Ravens 14-33 Panthers: Newton 12-yard touchdown run (Failed two-point conversion)

Ravens 14-36 Panthers: Gano 30-yard field goal

Ravens 21-36 Panthers: Lamar Jackson 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst (Tucker extra point good)