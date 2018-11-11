NFL monitoring air conditions in California amid fires

An airplane drops water on wildfires close to the 101 Freeway in Thousands Oaks, California

The NFL is monitoring fire-related conditions in California to determine if air quality will require any change to Sunday's football schedule.

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing in Oakland on Sunday, while the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Rams in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports.

Both games are set to begin in the 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET) block.

"We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

"At this point, both the Los Angeles Chargers-Oakland Raiders game and the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game will kick off as scheduled."

Fast-spreading fires force evacuations In California's Ventura County

Three fires are raging across the state, one in Northern California and two in Southern California. Thousands of people have evacuated their homes and 11 people had been killed as of Saturday afternoon. It is still unknown how many homes have been destroyed.

The Rams cancelled practice on Friday, citing air quality. Head coach Sean McVay said he wanted his players to be with their families.

About 50 members of the organization, including defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and offensive line coach Bill Johnson, had to evacuate because of the fire, according to the team.