Houston Texans owner Bob McNair dies aged 81

Bob McNair (right) brought the NFL back to Houston two years after the Oilers left the city

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair died on Friday aged 81 following a long battle with cancer.

The team announced the news that the man who brought the NFL back to Houston had sadly passed away through their official twitter account.

It read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans founder, senior chairman and chief executive officer and philanthropist, Robert C, McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with this loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side."

McNair made his fortune in energy plants where he founded Cogen Technologies and served as senior chairman of McNair Interests, Palmetto Partners Ltd. and RCM Financial Services, according to the team website.

After the Houston Oilers left the city in 1997, now known as the Tennessee Titans, McNair convinced the league to grant him an expansion franchise in 1999 - The Texans.

They debuted in 2002 and since then, the city have hosted two Super Bowls in 2004 and 2017.

"Mr McNair was an amazing man who made tremendous contributions to the NFL and the City of Houston," head coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement.

"He was a very caring, thoughtful passionate individual. As much as he cared about winning, I think the thing I will remember most about Mr McNair is the way he cared about his players.

Rest In Peace Mr. McNair. Thank you for giving myself and so many others an opportunity here in Houston. My thoughts are with Janice, Cal and the entire McNair family. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 24, 2018

"I know how much giving back meant to him and his loyalty and generosity to the City of Houston and our community will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with Janice and the McNair family."

McNair was born in Tampa, Florida and graduated from the University of South Carolina before moving to Houston with his wife in 1960.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell extended his "heartfelt condolences" to his family and said McNair "deeply cared about the league and adopted Houston as his home".

The Titans will return to Houston on Monday night to face the Texans.