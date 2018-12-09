NFL: Dolphins snatch win over Patriots with amazing last-gasp touchdown

1:38 Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake takes in an epic touchdown on the game's final play to beat the New England Patriots Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake takes in an epic touchdown on the game's final play to beat the New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins produced a contender for touchdown of the season as they snatched a thrilling victory over New England Patriots with the last play of the game in week 14.

The Dolphins needed to find the endzone as they trailed by five points with only 16 seconds remaining in a riveting AFC East showdown, but the Patriots were overwhelming favourites to hold on with Ryan Tannehill taking the snap on his own 31-yard line.

Drake's run capped a 69-yard score that featured four different players

Tannehill drilled a good pass to Kenny Stills close to the halfway line, but a touchdown still looked a remote possibility when the wideout opted for a lateral pass to DeVante Parker, who then flicked the ball to Kenyan Drake.

But, aided by some clutch blocking downfield, Drake somehow managed to evade a number of Patriots as he changed direction several times before sprinting clear of the likes of Rob Gronkowski to complete one of the most bizarre touchdowns of the 2018 season, earning Miami a 34-33 victory.

The game-winning score was suddenly the talk of the NFL, and even Tony Romo - who was commentating on the Chiefs vs Ravens encounter - broke off from the action at Arrowhead Stadium to say: "Oh my, did you see what just happened in Miami? That's just incredible!"

Miami's victory moved them to 7-6 while the Patriots slipped to 9-4 in a game that also witnessed yet another landmark for Tom Brady, who moved clear of Peyton Manning with his 580th career touchdown pass - a new NFL record.

