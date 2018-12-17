WATCH: Charles Leno proposes after Bears win over Packers

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno proposed to his girlfriend following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, which clinched the team's first AFC North title since 2010.

Leno got on a knee and popped the question to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, at midfield soon after the game ended, and she said yes.

Leno told reporters afterwards that he had intended to propose soon, but the importance of Sunday's game accelerated his plans.

"It was coming soon, but once I found out we could clinch this week, and I was like, 'I have to speed things up. I have to speed up the process'," he said. "I kind of planned it earlier in the week.

"She was surprised. She was shaking, she was crying. Right now, I guarantee she is bawling. That's all I wanted to do."

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters he knew the proposal was coming, as Leno had asked him for permission beforehand.

Sunday marked Leno's 58th consecutive start for the Bears, all at left tackle.

The 27-year-old, who was a seventh-round pick in 2014, is in the first year of a four-year, $37m extension signed in August of 2017.