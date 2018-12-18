WATCH: Christian McCaffrey throws touchdown pass for Panthers
Last Updated: 18/12/18 8:06am
Is there anything Christian McCaffrey can't do?
The Carolina Panthers runner has long been heralded as one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, but can we now consider him a triple-threat after he threw a 50-yard touchdown pass on Monday Night Football?
Click on the video above to watch McCaffrey's strike to tight end Chris Manhertz.
McCaffrey's trick-play TD helped give the Panthers an early lead over the New Orleans Saints, but they'd manage only two further points in the contest as they'd slip to a 12-9 defeat.
