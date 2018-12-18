WATCH: Christian McCaffrey throws touchdown pass for Panthers

0:51 Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey threw his first NFL touchdown against New Orleans Saints. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey threw his first NFL touchdown against New Orleans Saints.

Is there anything Christian McCaffrey can't do?

The Carolina Panthers runner has long been heralded as one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, but can we now consider him a triple-threat after he threw a 50-yard touchdown pass on Monday Night Football?

Click on the video above to watch McCaffrey's strike to tight end Chris Manhertz.

McCaffrey's trick-play TD helped give the Panthers an early lead over the New Orleans Saints, but they'd manage only two further points in the contest as they'd slip to a 12-9 defeat.

