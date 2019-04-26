Kansas City Chiefs 'suspend' Tyreek Hill after audio recording surfaces

The Chiefs are investigating Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident of domestic abuse

The Kansas City Chiefs effectively suspended Tyreek Hill from all team activities on Thursday night while they investigate alleged abuse of his three-year-old son.

This comes after an audio recording aired on a local TV station in which the star wide receiver's fiancee accused him of abusing their son.

The recording surfaced one day after prosecutors said they believed abuse had occurred in Hill's home last month but that they could not press charges because it was unclear who committed the crime.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach read a statement after the conclusion of the first round of the NFL Draft that said the team became aware of the recording between 25-year-old Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, in "real-time" just like the general public.

Afterwards, Veach called Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and informed him that Hill would no longer be allowed to work out with the team. The Chiefs are in the midst of voluntary off-season workouts.

"We were deeply disturbed by what we heard," said Veach. "We have deep concern for Crystal, and are concerned for Tyreek, but we have real concern for the child.

"We are going to continue to gather information and we will make the right decision."

Veach declined to take any questions. Chiefs coach Andy Reid and chairman Clark Hunt, who also were in the building for the start of the draft, were not made available.

Police were called to Hill's home twice last month and investigators determined their child had been injured. On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said charges would not be filed but that he was "deeply troubled" by the situation and said "we believe a crime has occurred."

Howe also said the case could be reopened if new information surfaced.

In a statement released on Thursday through his attorney, Hill said: "My son's health and happiness is my number one priority.

"I'm working hard to be the best person for my family and our community that I can be, and the best player to help our team win."

Less than eight hours later, KCTV in Kansas City aired part of an 11-minute audio file in which Espinal tells Hill that their son says "Daddy" is responsible for his injuries.

Hill went on to threaten Espinal in the recording.