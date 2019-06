Inside The Huddle podcast: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the latest news in the NFL

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold are back to get you up to speed with all the NFL offseason news.

DOWNLOAD HERE

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff debate the future of the NFL preseason and continue the State of the Franchise series with the Browns and Vikings.

For all of that, and more, download the podcast here.