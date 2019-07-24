Tyler Boyd agrees four-year, $43m extension with Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Boyd had a breakout campaign for the Bengals in 2018

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, coming off a breakout season, agreed to a four-year, $43 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2023 season.

Boyd, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and due to make about $1.03 million. The 2016 second-round pick out of Pittsburgh will make $11.3 million in the first year of his new contract, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Boyd caught 76 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games (all starts) last season. The slot receiver had a combined 76 receptions for 828 yards and three scores in his first two seasons in Cincinnati.

"He doesn't scare," Bengals owner Mike Brown said of Boyd on the team's official website. "He's a difference-maker."

Cincinnati will be looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2018 campaign in which they were missing quarterback Andy Dalton and All-Pro receiver A.J. Green for significant time, finishing with a 6-10 record.

Bengals training camp begins on Friday with new head coach Zac Taylor at the helm.