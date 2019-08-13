Russell Wilson and Ciara join Seattle Sounders ownership group

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have invested in the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his Grammy Award winning wife Ciara have become part owners of MLS's Seattle Sounders.

On Tuesday, the Sounders revealed 11 families had joined the group, including Wilson, Ciara, and hip hop artist Macklemore.

Wilson has spent his entire career in Seattle after joining as a third-round pick in 2012, making seven Pro Bowls and bringing the city their first Super Bowl in the process.

Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! #SoundersIsFamily ⚽️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/LbOCt7WI5i — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 13, 2019

In April, 30-year-old Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension that will keep him in Seattle through the 2023 season and made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time.

"We're fired up about being part of the Sounders for a long, long time, having ownership in the Sounders and continuing to build that winning culture," the couple said in a statement.

Wilson said: "When I got here in 2012, Seattle was a place that I felt I could call home forever. And obviously because of the Seahawks, and now because of the Sounders, it makes that really come to life. We're really excited about building that winning culture.

"We think this is a transformational sport. It changes peoples' lives. It brings people together from all different countries, all different worlds, all different socio-economic statuses, all different races, all different troubles in life - it brings people together. That's what we're excited about for this game, this team, and what we can do in Seattle."