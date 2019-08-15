Antonio Brown sued by chef alleging Oakland Raiders receiver owes $38.5k

Antonio Brown is being sued by a chef who worked for him at the 2018 Pro Bowl

A chef filed a lawsuit against Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown earlier this summer, alleging the receiver did not pay a bill of $38,521.20 during the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Stefano Tedeschi told ESPN that Brown - who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time - rented a mansion and hired a chef to host nearly 50 fellow Pro Bowlers during the last week of January.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Osceola County (Florida) on July 30, alleges Brown wrongfully terminated the agreement and did not allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and food, per ESPN.

It adds that Tedeschi was told by a Brown associate not to make eye contact with Brown while leaving.

Tedeschi told ESPN he paid employees and passed up other opportunities to work for Brown, and he wasn't given a reason for the lack of payment. He said Brown later offered to pay through social media advertising.

"I've cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities," Tedeschi told ESPN, referring to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald, among others.

"Never once have I had one problem (until this). My food is so good and my mannerisms in someone's home is second to none."

Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, told ESPN he and his client "expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself".