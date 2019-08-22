New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted in cocaine charge

Patrick Chung has won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old on August 8, authorities say that Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 while in Meredith.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Statement from the New England Patriots:

We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2019

Chung "did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine," according to the indictment.

It is not clear whether Chung has an attorney who can speak for him, due to the court files not listing one.

The defense player has played for the Patriots for nine of his 10 NFL seasons and won three Super Bowls.

The safety, who spent one year with Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, was not in the roster for Patriots' first two preseason games.

In April, he signed a one-year extension with the NFL side through the 2021 season.