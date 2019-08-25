Lance Kendricks: New England Patriots tight end banned for season opener

Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the season

New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Kendricks' suspension will leave the Patriots seriously depleted at tight end with Benjamin Watson missing the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.

Patriots are also without four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski, who retired from playing at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old will be eligible to return to the active roster on September 9 following the team's week one game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Benjamin Watson will be missing the first four games of the season

The tight end will be eligible to participate in all remaining preseason practices and the team's final preseason game.

Kendricks signed with the Patriots last month after he spent his first eight seasons with the Rams and Packers, and has played in 125 games, catching 241 passes for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.