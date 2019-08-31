Buffalo Bills to release six-time Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy

The Buffalo Bills will release running back LeSean McCoy ahead of Saturday's roster deadline

The Buffalo Bills are releasing six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, according to multiple reports.

McCoy, 31, has been with the Bills since being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso in 2015.

His production dropped off last season as he rushed for a career-low 514 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in 14 games.

The Bills signed Frank Gore and TJ Yeldon in free agency and selected Devin Singletary in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

McCoy had a cap hit of $9.05m heading into this season, the third-highest figure among NFL running backs. The Bills save $6.45m against their cap by cutting him.