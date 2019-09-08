Tennessee Titans 43-13 Cleveland Browns: Titans blow out disappointing Browns

Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns for the Titans

The Tennessee Titans stopped the Cleveland Browns hype train in its tracks, dominating 43-13 in an impressive season opener.

Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown as the Tennessee defense stifled the hyped Browns offense all game.

Derrick Henry (one rushing, one receiving) and Delanie Walker (two receiving) both scored two touchdowns, while Marcus Mariota tossed three scores in an efficient display.

Baker Mayfield had a tough day

Coming into the game with plenty of hype, the Browns got off to a fast start, racing down the field in eight plays to take a 6-0 lead through a four-yard Dontrell Hilliard touchdown.

The tides started to turn when Tennessee pieced together an 11-play, 87-yard drive capped with a diving Henry touchdown from one yard out.

Just before the half, Cameron Wake sacked Mayfield in the end zone for a safety, and after taking a 12-6 lead into the half, Tennessee exploded in the second.

Game's key stats TENNESSEE CLEVELAND Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Marcus Mariota 14/24 248 3 0 Baker Mayfield 25/38 285 1 3 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Derrick Henry 19 84 1 Nick Chubb 17 74 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD AJ Brown 3 100 0 Odell Beckham 7 71 0 Derrick Henry 1 75 1 Jarvis Landry 4 67 0 Delanie Walker 5 55 2 David Njoku 4 37 1

Mayfield fired to tight end David Njoku from three yards out to give Cleveland some momentum, but on the Titans' very next play, Henry rumbled for 75 yards on a screen pass from Mariota to silence the Ohio crowd.

The Titans continued to roll, scoring 28 unanswered points and forcing three interceptions from Mayfield.

Mariota threw two touchdowns to Delanie Walker, and Malcolm Butler took a Mayfield pick 38 yards for the icing on the cake.

Cleveland travel to New York to face the Jets in Week Two, while the Titans will host the Indianapolis Colts.

FIRST QUARTER

Titans 0-6 Browns: Dontrell Hilliard 4-yard touchdown run (XP missed)

Titans 3-6 Browns: Cairo Santos 37-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Titans 10-6 Browns: Derrick Henry 1-yard touchdown run (XP good)

Titans 12-6 Browns: Baker Mayfield sacked by Cameron Wake for safety

THIRD QUARTER

Titans 15-6 Browns: Cairo Santos 53-yard field goal

Titans 15-13 Browns: Baker Mayfield 3-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku (XP good)

Titans 22-13 Browns: Marcus Mariota 75-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Henry (XP good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Titans 29-13 Browns: Marcus Mariota 11-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker (XP good)

Titans 36-13 Browns: Marcus Mariota 7-yard touchdown pass to Delanie Walker (XP good)

Titans 43-13 Browns: Baker Mayfield pass intercepted and returned 38 yards by Malcolm Butler (XP good)