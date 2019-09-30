NFL London games begin with Bears vs Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in NFL Week Five on Sky Sports

Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders head to London to face the Bears

Your NFL Week Five fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action.

The games we are showing this week are...

Week Five fixtures

For the second week running, we begin with a huge NFC clash on Thursday night. This time, the Seattle Seahawks host their division rival Los Angeles Rams, with both teams sitting at 3-1 at the quarter-season mark.

On Sunday, the NFL London games are finally here! In our first International Series game of the season, the Chicago Bears (3-1) will face the Oakland Raiders (2-2) with the Raiders being the designated home team. It will be the first ever NFL game played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Our late Sunday kick-off is another huge NFC matchup, as two teams who saw their undefeated streaks come to an end in Week Four - the Green Bay Packers (3-1) and Dallas Cowboys (3-1) - meet in Texas.

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football as the 4-0 Chiefs - who narrowly avoided their first loss in a shootout with Detroit in Week Four - host the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) after they were defeated at home by Oakland last week.

Week Five concludes with yet another tremendous game as the 2-2 Cleveland Browns, fresh off a huge 40-25 win in Baltimore last week, visit the last undefeated team in the NFC - the San Francisco 49ers, who return from their bye week at 3-0.

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

