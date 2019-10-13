Kansas City Chiefs 24-31 Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson stars in surprise win

5:07 Highlights from the clash between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Six of the NFL season Highlights from the clash between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Six of the NFL season

Deshaun Watson ran in two touchdowns and threw for another as the Houston Texans upset the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Texans (4-2) recovered from falling 17-3 behind in the first quarter to inflict a second straight home defeat on the Chiefs (4-2).

It is the first time the Chiefs have lost back-to-back home games since 2013 and raises more questions over their below-par defense, which struggled to stop the Texans throughout.

Kansas City Chiefs 24-31 Houston Texans Kansas City Chiefs Passing: Patrick Mahomes - 19/35, 273 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: LeSean McCoy- 44 yards

Receiving: Tyreek Hill - 5 rec, 80 yards, 2 TDs Houston Texans Passing: Deshaun Watson - 30/42, 280 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Carlos Hyde -116 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Darren Fells - 6 rec, 69 yards

Former Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and one touchdown, while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns on his return from injury, but it was Texans quarterback Watson who starred as he won the battle with fellow 2017 draft pick Patrick Mahomes.

In the first NFL meeting between the two young quarterbacks, Watson produced an impressive display - despite several bad drops from his receivers - while Mahomes appeared hampered by an ankle injury and only threw for 41 yards in the second half.

Did you know? This is Tyreek Hill's sixth game with multiple receiving touchdowns since 2017 - the most in the NFL in that span.

It looked like the Chiefs might dominate as they surged into a 17-3 lead in the first quarter.

Hill, making his return from injury, scored the first touchdown in sensational style as he leapt above two defenders to claim a deep pass.

Running back Hyde, who was traded to the Texans from the Chiefs before the start of the season, then fumbled on the Texans' first offensive play to give the ball straight back to the Chiefs.

Even though the Texans managed to hold the Chiefs to a field goal and then got on the board with a field goal of their own, a 90-yard drive finished off by Damien Williams made it 17-3.

However, the Texans hit back in the second quarter as they held the Chiefs scoreless.

Duke Johnson dived into the corner to cut the lead before Mahomes was intercepted in the end zone - his first interception in 292 passing attempts.

Hyde scored after an 80-yard drive before the Texans added more points late in the half.

Harrison Butker missed a 50-yard field goal and, after Watson was intercepted on fourth and one with 40 seconds on the clock, Mahomes fumbled near his goal line.

The Texans took advantage as Watson ran in for the touchdown to make it 23-17 at half-time.

The Chiefs regained composure in the third quarter and hit back with a second touchdown from Hill, who was wide open when he collected Mahomes' pass in the end zone.

It looked like the momentum might be with the home side as Charvarius Ward made a brilliant one-handed interception in the end zone after a bad drop from DeAndre Hopkins near the goal line.

However, the Chiefs went three and out on their next possession and then couldn't stop a 103-yard touchdown drive from the Texans that lasted eight-and-a-half minutes.

Watson ran in the touchdown himself and then arrowed a pass into Hopkins for the two-point conversion.

The Chiefs couldn't cut the deficit as they punted back to the Texans and were then able to produce a stop as the Texans converted on fourth down to seal the win.

What's next?

The Chiefs are next in action on Thursday Night Football as they go on the road to face AFC West rivals Denver Broncos. They then host the Green Bay Packers in Week Eight.

The Texans travel to face AFC South rivals Indianapolis Colts in Week Seven before a home game against the Oakland Raiders in Week Eight.