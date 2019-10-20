Matt Ryan: Atlanta Falcons quarterback injured vs LA Rams

Quarterback Matt Ryan was forced off the field during the Atlanta Falcons' 37-10 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Ryan was 16 of 27 for 159 yards in the defeat and he was knocked out of the game with a right ankle injury early in the fourth quarter after he was sacked by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and fumbled.

He hobbled into the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

This was the first time this season that Ryan, who started his 153rd consecutive game, did not pass for at least 300 yards.

The Falcons (1-6) lost their fifth consecutive game following a Week Two victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Falcons are yet to confirm the predicted length of time the 34-year-old will be sidelined for.

Todd Gurley caught a touchdown pass on his return and the Rams' defense dominated on the road in their comfortable victory.

The Rams will remain in Atlanta to practise at Georgia Tech for a few days before flying to London for next Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

The Falcons will play the Seahawks in another home game next Sunday.