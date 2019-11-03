Houston Texans 26-3 Jacksonville Jaguars: Texans shut down Jags at Wembley

5:44 Watch the highlights from Wembley as Carlos Hyde had a huge day and the Houston defense shut down Jacksonville Watch the highlights from Wembley as Carlos Hyde had a huge day and the Houston defense shut down Jacksonville

Carlos Hyde ran for 160 yards and the Houston Texans forced four turnovers as they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-3 at Wembley Stadium.

Without JJ Watt - who will miss the season after an injury suffered last week - the Texans' D stepped up to hold Gardner Minshew and Leonard Fournette in check.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson provided excitement early with his scrambling ability, but a 52-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal was the only score in the first quarter.

In the second, the Texans came up with some trickery at the goal-line as receiver DeAndre Carter and tight end Darren Fells ran across the formation from left to right, Watson faked the hand-off to Hyde, and then flipped to Fells from a yard out to extend the lead to 9-0 as the extra-point attempt was missed.

Darren Fells caught the game's opening touchdown from Deshaun Watson

Minshew produced a little magic of his own with a third-down conversion to Ryquell Armstead, who raced 31 yards into Houston territory after breaking a tackle, and set up a Josh Lambo 30-yard field goal.

However, that is where the scoring ended for Jacksonville.

Fournette, who had 100-plus scrimmage yards in six straight games heading into the contest, was held to 72 total yards. Minshew managed 309 yards, but completed 27 of 47 passes, was sacked three times and threw two interceptions.

Leonard Fournette was held in check by Houston's defense

After a botched Lambo field goal attempt on the Jags' first drive of the second half, Fairbairn tacked on three more points on a short field.

Houston got their second TD of the night through Duke Johnson as he powered in from one yard out after Hyde had broken free for 48 yards and Watson fired a laser to DeAndre Hopkins at the goal-line.

At 19-3, the game felt sealed but a Hopkins' one-yard TD catch - and a pair of Minshew picks as he looked to fight back - finished the game off and meant the Texans move to 6-3 on the season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, fell to 4-5.