Seattle Seahawks 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles: Seahawks shut down flat Eagles in Philadelphia

The Seattle Seahawks' defense forced five turnovers as they managed a 17-9 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carson Wentz was intercepted twice and lost two fumbles as Seattle took advantage of a pitiful Eagles' offensive showing.

Wentz completed 33 of 45 passes for just 256 yards, while Philadelphia couldn't manage a play longer than 14 yards until a desperation 28-yarder with less than 30 seconds to go.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson didn't perform to his MVP pace - 13 of 25 for 200 yards with one touchdown and one pick - but the Seahawks sliced an Eagles defense that had held opponents to just 86 yards per game on the ground until this point.

Rashaad Penny had 129 yards - and a 58-yard score - as the Eagles couldn't keep up or take him down.

Rashaad Penny had a huge day for Seattle

With the win, Seattle move to 9-2, while the Eagles fall to 5-6.

Starting the game without right tackle Lane Johnson, running back Jordan Howard and receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, the Eagles' offensive woes began early - and were only made worst when they lost guard Brandon Brooks early too.

A 27-yard Michael Dickson punt for Seattle gave the Eagles a short field for their second drive of the game, but they could only manage a 28-yard Jake Elliott field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Russell Wilson was sacked six times by Philadelphia's defense

The Seahawks struck right back as the Eagles' defense was taken advantage of for a second straight week by a trick play. After two big pickups from Wilson to Jacob Hollister and DK Metcalf had moved Seattle across midfield, Seattle beat Philadelphia's secondary with a flea flicker.

Chris Carson took the ball out to the right, flipped it back to Wilson, and he threw a perfectly-placed strike between two defenders to Malik Turner for a 33-yard touchdown.

After turnovers by Philly on consecutive drives - as Wentz fumbled and was then intercepted by Bradley McDougald - a Jason Myers 24-yard field goal extended Seattle's lead to 10-3.

While the Eagles couldn't get anything going offensively, their defense held strong as the game went in similar fashion to their defeat to New England last week.

In the third quarter, Wentz fumbled again as he and rookie runner Miles Sanders ran into each other on a botched handoff and the Seahawks took over at Philadelphia's 32-yard line.

However, after a pair of penalties had backed them up, Wilson was faced with a third-and-25, and the Eagles got a much-needed turnover. Rodney McLeod came up with the interception after the ball intended for David Moore was tipped, but again, the Eagles could not convert into any points.

Carson Wentz had a dreadful outing as he was under pressure all game

On the ensuing drive, Seattle flexed their muscles with the ground game. Starting at their own seven, they went 93 yards - with six runs on seven plays - as Penny capped off the drive with his 58-yard sprint to give them a 17-3 lead.

With Eagles fans already booing their team's performance, things only got worse as Dallas Goedert was stripped of the ball by Shaquill Griffin and Quandre Diggs recovered.

Amazingly, Wilson and Carson botched two consecutive handoffs - the second of which was recovered by Philadelphia - but the Eagles couldn't pick up a first down at Seattle's 21-yard line despite four attempts. Wentz misfired with his fourth-down throw towards JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Philadelphia's chance to keep it close was lost.

As Seattle used their possessions to run down the clock, Wentz threw a late interception in desperation, but also managed a touchdown to Zach Ertz with 20 seconds left, which was followed by an unsuccessful two-point attempt and onside kick as the Eagles lost their second straight home game.

Seattle, after their fourth straight win, face a tough three-game stretch as they host Minnesota and visit the Rams and Panthers in the next three weeks, while the Eagles will look to stay in the NFC East hunt with games against the Dolphins, Redskins and Giants.