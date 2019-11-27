Tennessee Titans' Delanie Walker out for season with ankle injury

Delanie Walker will miss the rest of the season

The Tennessee Titans will have to continue their playoff bid without tight end Delanie Walker after he was placed on injured reserve.

Tennessee had hoped Walker might return from a lingering ankle injury last week against Jacksonville but he was ruled out and will now not be available again this season.

"We just probably didn't think that we were going to be able to get him back for some meaningful snaps," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said.

"That's disappointing to not only Delanie but to me and to this team. He worked extremely hard to try to come back and just wasn't able to."

Walker's injury has meant an expanded role for Jonnu Smith, which will now continue for the rest of the season - Smith has caught 22 passes for 287 yards so far.

The Titans have won their last two games, and four of their last five, to move into contention for a post-season berth.

They face the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Sunday in a pivotal AFC South game.

Tennessee could also have a new kicker on board after signing Ryan Santoso to compete with Ryan Succop, who has struggled since his return to the team in Week Nine.