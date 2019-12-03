Seattle Seahawks 37-30 Minnesota Vikings: Rashaad Penny guides Seahawks to strong win

4:53 Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings' clash with Seattle Seahawks in the Week 13 of the NFL Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings' clash with Seattle Seahawks in the Week 13 of the NFL

Rashaad Penny scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving, Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a 60-yard TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks built a big second-half lead before holding off the Minnesota Vikings for a 37-30 win.

Seattle (10-2) moved level with the San Francisco 49ers at the top of the NFC West with four games of the regular season left to decide who will claim the division title.

Minnesota (8-4) fell a game behind Green Bay (9-3) in the NFC North and are only one game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams (7-5) in the wild-card race.

They may have lost star running back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury when he fumbled midway through the third quarter in what became a major turning point.

Wilson finished 21 of 31 for 240 yards after coming up with key plays to lead Seattle to its fifth successive victory. He had a forgettable first-half moment trying to bat down a deflected pass only to watch Anthony Harris intercept the ball and return it for a touchdown. Wilson was 21 of 31 for 240 yards.

While Wilson played his part, it was the running of Penny and Chris Carson that proved key for the Seahawks offense. The pair contributed a combined 176 yards towards the team's 218 rushing yards, which marked the most allowed by the Vikings this season.

The Vikings had been giving up just 94 rushing yards per game prior to Monday.

Defeat meanwhile saw Kirk Cousins slip to 0-8 on Monday Night Football in his career, the Vikings quarterback completing 22 of 38 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns as well as throwing an interception.

Minnesota are now due to host the Detroit Lions (3-8-1) at the weekend, before the Seahawks visit the Rams on Monday.