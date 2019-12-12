Odell Beckham Jr wants Cleveland Browns stay, says Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr in a blockbuster deal in March

Jarvis Landry does not believe Cleveland Browns team-mate and best friend Odell Beckham Jr wants to play anywhere else.

The Browns acquired Beckham Jr in a blockbuster deal with the New York Giants in March, and Landry claimed that the wide receiver had given him no reason to think he wants to be traded.

Over the past two weeks, reports have surfaced that Beckham Jr, who has been slowed by a sports hernia injury since training camp, wants to leave the Browns after one season.

Some reports said that he had gone as far as telling opposing players and coaches during games to 'come get me'.

Landry grew close to Beckham Jr when they were teammates at LSU. They dreamed about playing together in the NFL, and Landry does not think his friend wants to abandon their situation so quickly.

"I think he wants to be here," Landry said. "I know he wants to be here. It's not even about trying to go somewhere else.

"He's a guy that comes to work every day. He's a guy that's playing through injuries and all the things that you want out of a player.

"And inside of this organisation, he has a voice. He has a responsibility to himself, to all of us to go out there and compete each and every Sunday. And he does that.

"So I don't think he doesn't want to leave, and he's not trying to leave."

Landry, the Browns' nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award, said he thinks Beckham Jr is bothered by the endless speculation about his future.

"I'm sure he sees it and it does take a toll in a sense to know that he's putting his heart and soul into this season for this team and everybody else is trying to make a story off of things that is not really going on," Landry added.

Landry also claimed he is sure Beckham Jr would confide in him if he was trying to force an exit from the Browns.