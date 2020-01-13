Deshaun Watson positive about the future after Houston Texans' playoff exit

Deshaun Watson finished the regular season 333 of 495 passing for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 413 yards and seven scores off 82 carries

Deshaun Watson insists the best is yet to come for the Houston Texans after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Texans relinquished a 24-point lead as Andy Reid's team scored seven-straight touchdowns and 41 unanswered points to seal a spot in the AFC Championship game with a 51-31 victory.

Watson finished the game with 388 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one rushing score, only to see Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs offense blow the Texans defense away.

7:06 Watch highlights from the Chiefs' comeback win over the Texans at Arrowhead Watch highlights from the Chiefs' comeback win over the Texans at Arrowhead

"The momentum switched and we couldn't get it back, that's pretty much it," he told reporters.

"They kept making plays, the crowd got into it and we couldn't overturn the momentum.

"That's playoff football, two great teams going at it, going back and forth, we couldn't flip the script.

"The game is never over, regardless of if you're down 10 or 24. You've seen last week when it was 16 [against the Buffalo Bills] and we turned it around in the fourth quarter.

"The game is never over. I'm going to keep fighting as long as I'm healthy on that field."

0:52 Wild Card weekend saw Watson produce a remarkable overtime play to evade a certain sack and set up a 28-yard game-winning field goal against the Bills Wild Card weekend saw Watson produce a remarkable overtime play to evade a certain sack and set up a 28-yard game-winning field goal against the Bills

Watson has been outstanding throughout the season, ultimately leading the Texans to the Divisional Round with a stunning individual display in the second half and overtime of the Wild Card win over the Bills.

Sunday night's game potentially previewed the next great long-term dual in Watson and Mahomes as the pair showcased the evolution of quarterbacks in the NFL.

It marked Watson's third career post-season game, with the 2017 draft pick intent on returning for his fourth next season.

0:53 Watson grabbed a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to keep the Texans in the game Watson grabbed a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to keep the Texans in the game

He added: "The future is bright for this organisation, for this city, for this team, for this locker room. There's no way I'll be discouraged for the future, it's all positive.

"We did so much this season, we went through so many ups and downs. For us to be able to be one of the final eight teams is huge, there are a lot of teams at home that will wish they were in this position and playing this game.

"No need to be disappointed, I'm encouraged for this organisation.

"As long as I'm in this organisation and in this city we're definitely going to be in games like this so we're just going to keep pushing forward.

"This organisation is still on the rise, it's still new. The best is still to come."

The 24-year-old did not refrain from showing his support for head coach Bill O'Brien, whose future with the organisation has come under scrutiny this season.

"I love that man," said Watson. "I'm going to play hard for that man.

"You can say whatever you want to say through the media, but as long as I'm quarterback he's cool with me. He's going to get 110 per cent every time I step on the field, I'm always rooting for that man."