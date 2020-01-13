Deshaun Watson positive about the future after Houston Texans' playoff exit
Watson and the Texans could not respond to a stunning comeback from the Chiefs, who scored 41 unanswered points
By Cameron Hogwood
Last Updated: 13/01/20 11:46am
Deshaun Watson insists the best is yet to come for the Houston Texans after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The Texans relinquished a 24-point lead as Andy Reid's team scored seven-straight touchdowns and 41 unanswered points to seal a spot in the AFC Championship game with a 51-31 victory.
Watson finished the game with 388 passing yards, two touchdown passes and one rushing score, only to see Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs offense blow the Texans defense away.
"The momentum switched and we couldn't get it back, that's pretty much it," he told reporters.
"They kept making plays, the crowd got into it and we couldn't overturn the momentum.
"That's playoff football, two great teams going at it, going back and forth, we couldn't flip the script.
49ers knock out Vikings with dominant win
The San Francisco 49ers dominated in a 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs
"The game is never over, regardless of if you're down 10 or 24. You've seen last week when it was 16 [against the Buffalo Bills] and we turned it around in the fourth quarter.
"The game is never over. I'm going to keep fighting as long as I'm healthy on that field."
Watson has been outstanding throughout the season, ultimately leading the Texans to the Divisional Round with a stunning individual display in the second half and overtime of the Wild Card win over the Bills.
Sunday night's game potentially previewed the next great long-term dual in Watson and Mahomes as the pair showcased the evolution of quarterbacks in the NFL.
It marked Watson's third career post-season game, with the 2017 draft pick intent on returning for his fourth next season.
He added: "The future is bright for this organisation, for this city, for this team, for this locker room. There's no way I'll be discouraged for the future, it's all positive.
"We did so much this season, we went through so many ups and downs. For us to be able to be one of the final eight teams is huge, there are a lot of teams at home that will wish they were in this position and playing this game.
Henry runs riot as Titans stun Ravens
Derrick Henry produced another unstoppable performance as the Tennessee Titans shocked the Baltimore Ravens to reach the AFC Championship game
"No need to be disappointed, I'm encouraged for this organisation.
"As long as I'm in this organisation and in this city we're definitely going to be in games like this so we're just going to keep pushing forward.
"This organisation is still on the rise, it's still new. The best is still to come."
The 24-year-old did not refrain from showing his support for head coach Bill O'Brien, whose future with the organisation has come under scrutiny this season.
"I love that man," said Watson. "I'm going to play hard for that man.
"You can say whatever you want to say through the media, but as long as I'm quarterback he's cool with me. He's going to get 110 per cent every time I step on the field, I'm always rooting for that man."