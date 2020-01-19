Patrick Mahomes' incredible 27-yard run in AFC Championship game

1:18 Patrick Mahomes ran for a spectacular 27-yard touchdown, dodging and powering his way into the end zone! Patrick Mahomes ran for a spectacular 27-yard touchdown, dodging and powering his way into the end zone!

Patrick Mahomes came up with an incredible 27-yard touchdown run for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game.

With the Chiefs having fallen behind early, and down 17-7 after a nine-minute drive capped by a Titans' TD, Mahomes fired back quickly with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to pull within three.

Then, after the Chiefs forced a punt and had the chance to take the lead right before the half, Mahomes came up with something special.

Facing a second and 10 at Tennessee's 27-yard line, Mahomes scrambled left, made two defenders miss, sprinted up the sideline then cut back and broke a pair of tackles to dive into the end zone.

