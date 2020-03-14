Minnesota Vikings release tight end David Morgan

David Morgan is now a free agent after his Vikings contract was terminated.

Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan has been released from his contract with the NFC North side.

The move comes as Morgan, who missed the 2019 season with a knee injury, reportedly failed a physical.

He appeared in 38 games for the Vikings, catching 16 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown during three active seasons between 2016 and 2018.

His sole touchdown reception came during a game against the Washington Redskins, with Morgan used more as a blocking tight end than a receiver.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman have been busy reshaping their roster.

However, his chequered injury history saw the Vikings part ways, following a 10-6 season in 2019 that saw them progress to the Divisional Round before losing to eventual Super Bowl finalists the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old was drafted in the sixth round in the 2016 NFL Draft, becoming the first player drafted out of Texas-San Antonio college in the process.

The move comes a day after the Vikings announced that defensive tackle Linval Joseph and defensive back Xavier Rhodes were being released to clear cap space, with free agency set to get underway on Wednesday.