NFL 'Draft-A-Thon' a chance to give something back, says commissioner Roger Goodell

Round One of the NFL Draft is due to get started at 1am UK time on Friday morning

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the 2020 'Draft-A-Thon' will be an opportunity to give something back amid the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The fundraising campaign is designed to raise money in aid of COVID-19 relief efforts, supporting healthcare workers and other front line responders.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen and Deion Sanders are set to host the event, which will include appearances from professional athletes and celebrities such as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, actor and comedian Kevin Hart, former NFL defensive back Rod Woodson, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty and rapper Qauvo, among others.

"We know what is going on in our country," Goodell said on The Rich Eisen Show. "We're a part of those communities. We want to give back.

"What it's going to do is really give people a chance to participate and give back in their own way for whatever amount that they can to be able to contribute to relief efforts from some great organisations - six national organisations - that will be getting 100 per cent of the funds.

"That's real important for us to support the work that they're doing. And this is an opportunity for everyone to be able to enjoy an NFL event but also be able to make sure that it's going to a really great cause."

Fans can make donations at NFL.com/RELIEF, with funds going to six national non-profit organisations - American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America, Salvation Army and United Way.

1:08 Sky Sports' Richard Graves says many teams expect top defensive NFL draft prospect Jeff Okudah to slot straight in as a 'number one' cornerback option Sky Sports' Richard Graves says many teams expect top defensive NFL draft prospect Jeff Okudah to slot straight in as a 'number one' cornerback option

The NFL family has already raised more than $50m towards COVID-19 relief, donating over $35m from the NFL Foundation.

"We hope to be able to do much better than that over the next few weeks and to be able to do something that is going to provide really needed resources for people on the front line and that have been impacted by this," Goodell said.

"We think we can bring a lot of attention and a lot of thanks and gratitude to the people on the front line but also much needed resources."

The Draft-A-Thon is due to be streamed on the NFL's social and digital platforms, as well as being part of live draft coverage.

Watch all three days of the 2020 NFL Draft unfold on Sky Sports, April 23-25 - starting with build-up to day one at 6pm on Thursday, April 23 with the first picks expected to be made at 1am,