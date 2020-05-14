Saquon Barkley has his say on Christian McCaffrey's record four-year, $64m contract

Barkley was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2018

From one supremely-gifted running back to another, Saquon Barkley admitted he was pleased for Christian McCaffrey after he became the highest-paid player in their position in NFL history.

The Carolina Panthers star set the market last month as he agreed a new four-year, $64m contract that will see him earn an average of $16m per year.

It raises the question as to how much Barkley could warrant when the time comes for the Giants to tie him down to a new long-term deal, with Ezekiel Elliott currently earning $15m per year on average with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Well, I always feel like I've got something to prove, that's always been my mindset," Barkley said on a conference call with reporters. "Always going to try to be the best player and person that I can be, not only for myself but for my team.

"Yes, when Christian [McCaffrey] signed that big contract the first thing that came to my mind was I'm happy for him. I know Christian personally and talking to him throughout the season, throughout the years, whether the offseason or through the season.

"I worked out with him one time and you could just see his work ethic and how attention to detail he is. It was more happy for him, he deserves it."

McCaffrey produced a career year in 2019 with 1,387 yards rushing for 15 touchdowns, while he also finished with 116 catches for 1,005 receiving yards and four more trips to the endzone. In doing so he became just the third player in history to record over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in a season.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, Barkley saw injuries hinder his efforts to build on an outstanding rookie season as he registered 1,003 rushing yards for six touchdowns and 438 receiving yards for two touchdowns.

The 2018 No 2 overall pick signed a four-year, $31.1m deal upon entering the league and the Giants will have the chance to pick up his fifth-year option ahead of 2022. That said, an extension could well be in the offing before then, especially when considering the prominent role he will play in Jason Garrett's offense.

"I'm a big believer of taking care of the little things first," he added. "That's right now coming into the meetings and try to be the best leader, the best player I can from this, I don't know what size of a box you would call it.

"I feel like if you take care of that the other things take care of themselves in the future."

While the Los Angeles Rams' decision to cut Todd Gurley hinted at the short shelf-life of an NFL running back, Frank Gore's deal with the New York Jets at the age of 37 again saw him defy expectations for such a collision-heavy role.

The uncertainty for a running back is something Barkley is familiar with, and a reason to live in the present.

"Yeah, definitely shocking, I know TG pretty well," he said. "Obviously it sucks that he had to leave the Rams, but he's got a fresh new start and hopefully he can remind the league of how dominant of a player he is.

"I don't need Todd Gurley getting traded or cut or however it happened to remind me how the NFL is. That's just the NFL that's the business. That's why you have to try to take advantage of it every single day you can."