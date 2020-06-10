George Floyd funeral: Houston Texans players JJ Watt and DJ Reader among those in attendance

JJ Watt was among the Houston Texans players and staff that attended George Floyd's funeral

Several members of the Houston Texans attended the funeral of George Floyd on Tuesday.

Defensive end JJ Watt and former Texans man DJ Reader, who signed for the Cincinnati Bengals in March, were among those in attendance at the Fountain of Praise Church.

Head coach Bill O'Brien encouraged players and staff to go to the funeral and did not hold any off-season activities on Tuesday so that they were free to attend.

The city of Houston mourns today.



Rest in peace, George. pic.twitter.com/kpMwRBVjVs — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 9, 2020

Texans chairman Cal McNair pledged to use his platform to educate others on racism and social injustice.

Thank you to the family of George Floyd for sharing his powerful celebration of life, to honor a man who valued family and his community. I am grateful to be a part of his home going & continue to send prayers to his family and loved ones. — Dj Reader (@Djread98) June 9, 2020

"I acknowledge that after I'm done giving this statement, I have the privilege to continue going about my day feeling safe," McNair said.

"Given that reality, from here on forward, I will make it a priority for this awareness to become a part of the fabric of the Houston Texans and I want to name what that will look like.

"What I envision is to use a platform of the Texans to empower black leaders in the community to speak and educate the Texans community."