Mike Gundy vows change after being photographed wearing One America News Network t-shirt

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences after the latter was photographed wearing a One America News Network t-shirt.

Hubbard said on Monday he would not have anything to do with the team "until things change" after a picture emerged of Gundy wearing a t-shirt promoting the far-right news channel.

OAN, which typically paints Donald Trump in a positive light, has been regularly praised by the US President but widely criticised elsewhere due to its controversial views.

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard tweeted alongside the picture of Gundy. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Hubbard received support for his comments, with team-mate Amen Ogbongbemiga declaring "I stand with him!" and former Cowboys running back Justice Hill, now with the Baltimore Ravens, saying: "OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha."

Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis quickly addressed the situation in a post of his own that said: "I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State."

Hours after his original Tweet, Hubbard posted a video of him and his coach together, in which Gundy said: "In light of today's Tweet with the t-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realised it's a very sensitive issue with what's going on in today's society.

"I'm looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me, and we've got good days ahead."

Hubbard responded by saying he "went about things the wrong way" by posting on social media instead of speaking to Gundy personally.

"I'm not somebody that has to Tweet something to make change," Hubbard said. "I should have went to him as a man. I'm more about action. So that was bad on my part. But from now on, were going to focus more on bringing change, and that's the most important thing."

Hubbard later posted: "No don't get it twisted. Foots still on the gas. Results are coming. It's not over."

Gundy has previously spoken about his fondness for OAN, during a conference call with reporters that mostly focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was flipping through stations," he said in April. "I found one. I don't even know if anyone knows about this. It's called OAN. It's called One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary, there's no opinions on this. There's no left, there's no right. They just reported the news."

His praise for OAN followed several minutes explaining how he felt the media had been too negative in its coverage of what he called the "Chinese virus". He later apologised for the comments.