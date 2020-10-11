Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey fined $15k by NFL for fight with New York Giants' Golden Tate

Jalen Ramsey refused to speak on what caused the incident

LA Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been fined $15,625 by the NFL for his post-game fight with Golden Tate of the New York Giants.

The league, however, have not handed any financial penalty to Tate.

The brawl broke out around midfield shortly after the host Rams defeated the Giants 17-9. Players from both teams scrambled to break up the fight on the ground.

Ramsey tackles Golden Tate of the New York Giants

The spat stems from a family matter between the two - Ramsey has two children with Tate's younger sister, Breanna, but the two are no longer a couple.

Ramsey declined to comment when he spoke to reporters Friday, his first media availability following the incident on Sunday.

"We're gonna talk about football, man," Ramsey said during a video conference call.

"Everybody has kind of answered it already and I keep telling you all no comment, so I'm not gonna get into nothing. We talk about football.

"We got the Washington Football Team this week and that's what's important, honestly."