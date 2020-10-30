Herb Adderley: Former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys cornerback dies aged 81

Herb Adderley played for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley, who played in four of the first six Super Bowls, passed away on Friday at the age of 81.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Adderley's passing, but no cause of death was given.

Adderley returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the Green Bay Packers post a 33-14 victory over the then-Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Herb Adderley," Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said. "He was a great player and an even greater man. Herb left an indelible mark on the Game and was respected tremendously by players and personnel across the league."

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro, Adderley was selected by the Packers with a first-round pick in the 1961 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

Adderley began his career as a running back before becoming a cornerback

Although he began his career at running back, Adderley was shuffled to cornerback by coach Vince Lombardi after Green Bay's Hank Gremminger was injured during a Thanksgiving Day game against Detroit.

Adderley played for the Packers in both Super Bowls I and II and suited up for the club through 1969 before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he played in Super Bowls V and VI.

He elected to retire after the Cowboys traded him to the Rams. He was chosen to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb's wife, Brenda, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations," Baker said. "The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Herb's memory."