Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson lead 2021 Hall of Fame semi-finalists

Peyton Manning is the standout among the 25 semi-finalists named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-time NFL Most Valuable Player, who played 17 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos is among those newly eligible, along with former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and prolific pass rusher Jared Allen.

Other notable names among the semi-finalists are legendary receivers Torry Holt, Hines Ward and Reggie Wayne, while Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tony Boselli and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis are also in contention.

Fifteen finalists from the names below will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on 'Selection Saturday', the day before Super Bowl LV. The Class of 2021 will be revealed during NFL Honors on Saturday, February 6.

Below is the full list of modern-era semi-finalists:

CB Eric Allen, DE Jared Allen, T Willie Anderson, CB/S Ronde Barber, LB Cornelius Bennett, T Tony Boselli, S LeRoy Butler, G Alan Faneca, S Rodney Harrison, WR Torry Holt, WR Calvin Johnson, S John Lynch, QB Peyton Manning, LB Clay Matthews, LB Sam Mills, DE/DT Richard Seymour, ST/WR Steve Tasker, RB Fred Taylor, LB Zach Thomas, WR Hines Ward, WR Reggie Wayne, LB Patrick Willis, CB/S Charles Woodson, S Darren Woodson, DT Bryant Young.

