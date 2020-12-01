Seattle Seahawks 23-17 Philadelphia Eagles: D.K. Metcalf impresses as Seahawks win sloppy affair

D.K. Metcalf impressed on Monday night with 177 yards on 10 catches to make him the NFL's leading receiver in 2020

D.K. Metcalf had 10 catches for 177 yards, and recovered a late onside kick, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 on Monday night.

The Seahawks (8-3) moved a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, while the Eagles (3-7-1) are third in the NFC East, but still only one win behind the table-topping New York Giants (4-7).

Seattle's Russell Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown - a one-yarder to David Moore to open the scoring after both teams drew a blank in the first quarter. That score was set up by a 52-yard completion to Metcalf on third-and-13 from the Seahawks' 47-yard line.

Seahawks stats: Russell Wilson, 22/31, 230 yards, 1 TD

Rushing leader: Chris Carson, eight carries, 41 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: D.K. Metcalf, 10 catches, 177 yards

Seattle had turned the ball over on downs in Eagles territory on both of their first two possessions, including on fourth-and-goal on their opening drive.

But, following Moore's TD, Chris Carson doubled their lead with an angry 16-yard touchdown run in his first game back from a foot injury that sidelined him for four weeks.

The Eagles offence, by comparison, started woefully, going three-and-out on each of their first five possessions against the Seahawks' league-worst defence, gaining a total of four yards.

Eagles stats: Carson Wentz, 25/45, 215 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Carson Wentz, five carries, 42 yards

Receiving leader: Dallas Goedart, seven catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

Philadelphia finally got going on the final drive of the first half, moving 70 yards in 15 plays, with much-maligned quarterback Carson Wentz finding tight end Dallas Goedert for a three-yard TD with 12 seconds left. A failed extra point attempt meant the hosts trailed Seattle 14-6 at the break.

Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the game as a whole, also rushing for a game-high 42 yards.

Wentz's interception came with eight minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when, trailing 20-9, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson decided to go for it on fourth-and-4 at from the Seattle 15-yard line.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Seahawks 0-0 Eagles SECOND QUARTER Seahawks 7-0 Eagles Russell Wilson one-yard TD pass to David Moore (extra point) Seahawks 14-0 Eagles Chris Carson 16-yard TD run (extra point) Seahawks 14-6 Eagles Carson Wentz three-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert (failed extra point) THIRD QUARTER Seahawks 14-9 Eagles Jake Elliott 42-yard field goal Seahawks 17-9 Eagles Jason Myers 44-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Seahawks 20-9 Eagles Jason Myers 33-yard field goal Seahawks 23-9 Eagles Jason Myers 39-yard field goal Seahawks 23-17 Eagles Carson Wentz 33-yard TD pass to Richard Rodgers (two-point conversion)

The two teams had traded field goals in the third - a 42-yarder by Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and a 44-yarder by Jason Myers for Seattle. Myers added further 33-yard and 39-yard efforts in the fourth to see the Seahawks stretch ahead 23-9.

Wentz completed a tipped Hail Mary pass to Richard Rodgers for a 33-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left on the clock, they were successful with the subsequent two-point conversion, but Metcalf then fell on the onside kick to clinch victory for Seattle.

