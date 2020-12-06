Cleveland Browns 41-35 Tennessee Titans: Baker Mayfield throws four touchdown passes as Browns move to 9-3

0:52 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completes a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completes a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

Baker Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns in his fifth straight game without an interception as the Cleveland Browns beat the Tennessee Titans 41-35 to start the season 9-3 for the first time since 1994.

All four of Mayfield's scores, including a 75-yard bomb to Donovan Peoples-Jones, arrived in a dominant first half that saw the Browns surge to a 38-7 lead having stifled running back Derrick Henry, who was limited to just 60 yards rushing on 15 carries all afternoon.

Cleveland were strengthened by the return of star pass rusher Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Titans receiver Corey Davis had a productive day with 11 catches for 182 yards and one score against a Browns secondary missing safety Ronnie Harrison and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished the game 29 of 45 for 389 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as late scores somehow turned a Browns rout into a one-score game.

Browns stats: Baker Mayfield, 25/33 , 334 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing leader: Nick Chubb, 18 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Rashard Higgins, 6 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD

Cody Parkey's 27-yard field goal opened the scoring after Peoples-Jones had dropped a would-be touchdown pass. The Browns wouldn't be denied again as Mayfield rewarded a defensive stop with a one-yard laser to Jarvis Landry, who had thrown to his quarterback on a trick-play earlier in the nine-play drive.

Wide-open offensive tackle Kendall Lamm then hauled in a one-yard score for the Browns to capitalise on Henry's fumble, recovered by Karl Joseph in Titans territory on the previous drive.

Tannehill's response to that was a 17-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Davis while scrambling to his right, having hit A.J. Brown for 40 yards on the set-up play.

The next series saw Peoples-Jones fool Titans cornerback Breon Borders with the double-move for a 75-yard catch-and-run to the house, before Mayfield showed superb touch to drop a beauty over the shoulder of Rashard Higgins for a 17-yard score and Nick Chubb dived over the pile to earn Cleveland a 38-7 lead at the half.

Titans stats: Ryan Tannehill, 29 /45, 389 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Derrick Henry, 15 carries, 60 yards

Receiving leader: A.J. Brown, 11 catches, 182 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Browns 3-0 Titans Cody Parker 27-yard field goal Browns 10-0 Titans Jarvis Landry two-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Browns 17-0 Titans Kendall Lamm one-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield Browns 17-7 Titans Corey Davis 17-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill (extra point) Browns 24-7 Titans Donovan Peoples-Jones 75-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield (extra point) Browns 31-7 Titans Rashard Higgins 17-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield (extra point) Browns 38-7 Titans Nick Chubb one-yard rushing TD (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Browns 38-13 Titans MyCole Pruitt 22-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill Browns 38-21 Titans MyCole Pruitt three-yard TD on recovery from AJ Brown fumble (two-point conversion) Browns 41-21 Titans Cody Parkey 43-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Browns 41-28 Titans Jeremy McNichols one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Browns 41-35 Titans Cameron Batson eight-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill (extra point)

MyCole Pruitt's 22-yard touchdown catch marked a perfect start to the third quarter for the Titans, only for Henry to be stuffed on the two-point conversion attempt. The tight end was involved again moments later when he scooped up Brown's fumble at the goalline before running it into the end zone, Tannehill this time scurrying successfully to his left for the extra two points.

After a 43-yard field goal from Parkey, the Browns stole the ball back when Tannehill's pass bounced off hands of Adam Humphries and into that of M.J. Stewart to end a 13-play drive.

The teams exchanged three drives ending with punts as the Browns chewed up the clock late on, before Jeremy McNichols punched in a one-yard score and Cameron Batson reeled in a superb garbage-time touchdown grab in nothing more than late consolation points.

