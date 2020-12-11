New England Patriots 3-24 Los Angeles Rams: Cam Akers rushes for 171 yards in blowout win

5:25 Highlights of the New England Patriots' clash with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of the NFL. Highlights of the New England Patriots' clash with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards in a 24-3 blowout victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night that all but ends any faint playoff hopes for the Pats.

Cam Newton threw for just 119 yards before being replaced late in the game by backup Jarrett Stidham, who went 5 of 7 passing for 27 yards in their final four offensive series'.

Patriots stats: Cam Newton, 9 /16, 119 yards, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Damien Harris, 11 carries, 50 yards

Receiving leader: N'Keal Harry, three catches, 49 yards

The Patriots (6-7) suffered just their second loss in the last six weeks, managing only 220 total yards on offence, 62 of which came in the second half.

The Rams (9-4), who have won four of their past five games, moved a half-game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks (8-4) atop the NFC West standings with victory.

Akers was the leading light in the contest, with both teams having their struggles on offence in a rematch of the similarly low-scoring Super Bowl LIII from two years' ago.

Rams stats: Jared Goff, 16/25 , 137 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Cam Akers, 29 carries, 171 yards

Receiving leader: Tyler Higbee, two catches, 34 yards

The Rams exploded out of the blocks to start with, a 35-yard rush from Akers the highlight of a six-play opening drive that was capped by quarterback Jared Goff leaping into the endzone from a yard out, but points were hard to come by thereafter.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Patriots 0-7 Rams Jared Goff one-yard TD run (extra point) Patriots 0-10 Rams Matt Gay 35-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Patriots 0-17 Rams Kenny Young 79-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) Patriots 3-17 Rams Nick Folk 29-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Patriots 3-24 Rams Jared Goff two-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point)

Goff later threw a third-quarter touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, but he had just 137 yards passing on the night, also throwing an interception.

Newton was also picked off three plays after Goff's turnover, with Kenny Young returning the interception 79 yards for a touchdown 14 seconds into the second quarter to see Los Angeles into a 17-0 lead.

Nick Folk's 29-yard field goal trimmed the Patriots' deficit with a minute left of the first half, but the Rams responded with a 16-play, 90-yard drive on their opening possession of the third period - Goff finding Kupp for the score - to put the game beyond doubt.

