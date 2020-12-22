Dwayne Haskins: Washington QB apologises after maskless strip club visit breaches Covid-19 protocol

Dwayne Haskins started a game for the first time since Week Four as Washington lost 20-15 to the Seahawks on Sunday

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologised on Tuesday for a reported COVID-19 protocol breach following the team's loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks.

Photos surfaced on social media this week showing Haskins apparently partying in a strip club without wearing a mask.

"I want to publicly apologize (sic) for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach (Ron) Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action," Haskins posted on Twitter.

5:33 Highlights of the Seahawks against Washington from Week 15 of the NFL Highlights of the Seahawks against Washington from Week 15 of the NFL

"I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward."

NFL Network have reported that team officials are handling the matter internally after discussions with the league on Monday.

Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, going to a nightclub without wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is punishable by a maximum fine of one week's salary or up to a four-game suspension.

Haskins was reportedly fined nearly $5,000 by the team in October for a previous protocol violation for making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel.

1:01 Washington find the endzone against Seattle as Dwayne Haskins checks down to J.D. McKissic for a six-yard score Washington find the endzone against Seattle as Dwayne Haskins checks down to J.D. McKissic for a six-yard score

Haskins - the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft - made his first start since Week Four on Sunday in place of the injured Alex Smith. He completed 38 of 55 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 20-15 home loss to Seattle.

Washington (6-8) currently holds a one-game lead in the NFC East over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys heading into their Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Alex Smith could return from a calf injury to start. Taylor Heinicke was the backup for Haskins against Seattle.

Lions close facility after two positive Covid-19 tests

The Detroit Lions announced they have closed their facility following two positive COVID-19 test results.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization," the team released in a statement.

"As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today.

"As we adhere to our Intensive Protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported one player and one non-player tested positive for COVID-19, per a league source. Contact tracing is ongoing.