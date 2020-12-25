Minneapolis Miracle touchdown revisited ahead of New Orleans Saints-Minnesota Vikings rematch

2:41 Relive the 'Minnesota Miracle' as the Vikings take on New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day - Live on Sky Sports NFL at 9pm Relive the 'Minnesota Miracle' as the Vikings take on New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day - Live on Sky Sports NFL at 9pm

2017 NFL Divisional playoff game. Ten seconds left. Minnesota Vikings trailing the New Orleans Saints 24-23. Then, this happened…

Click on the video above to watch the 'Minnesota Miracle', as we revisit Stefon Diggs' incredible walk-off touchdown to win it for the Vikings.

Watch the drama unfold, as well as the stunned reactions from die-hard Vikings fans and in our very own Sky Sports studio as NFL RedZone presenter, and special guest, Scott Hanson went berserk!

Watch Scott Hanson's wild reaction to the 'Minneapolis Miracle' when Minnesota and New Orleans met in the 2017 playoffs.

Trailing 24-23 with 10 seconds left of the playoff clash, the Vikings were desperately looking for a quick completion to move into field-goal range to hopefully have an attempt at a game-winning field goal, only for Case Keenum's stunning 61-yard touchdown strike to Diggs to win it.

The two teams have met twice since that crazy night, with New Orleans first gaining revenge with a 30-20 win in Minnesota in 2018, while the Vikings again stunned the Saints with a 26-20 overtime victory in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year.

The Saints and Vikings now square off a third time since the Minneapolis Miracle with a Christmas Day meeting, live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.30pm.