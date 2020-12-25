Minneapolis Miracle touchdown revisited ahead of New Orleans Saints-Minnesota Vikings rematch
New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the third time since Stefon Diggs' walk-off touchdown in the Minneapolis Miracle: watch on Christmas Day, live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.30pm
Last Updated: 25/12/20 12:51pm
2017 NFL Divisional playoff game. Ten seconds left. Minnesota Vikings trailing the New Orleans Saints 24-23. Then, this happened…
Click on the video above to watch the 'Minnesota Miracle', as we revisit Stefon Diggs' incredible walk-off touchdown to win it for the Vikings.
Watch the drama unfold, as well as the stunned reactions from die-hard Vikings fans and in our very own Sky Sports studio as NFL RedZone presenter, and special guest, Scott Hanson went berserk!
Trailing 24-23 with 10 seconds left of the playoff clash, the Vikings were desperately looking for a quick completion to move into field-goal range to hopefully have an attempt at a game-winning field goal, only for Case Keenum's stunning 61-yard touchdown strike to Diggs to win it.
The two teams have met twice since that crazy night, with New Orleans first gaining revenge with a 30-20 win in Minnesota in 2018, while the Vikings again stunned the Saints with a 26-20 overtime victory in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year.
The Saints and Vikings now square off a third time since the Minneapolis Miracle with a Christmas Day meeting, live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.30pm.