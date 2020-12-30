Bruce Arians: Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach says it's 'Super Bowl or bust' for his team in 2020

3:52 Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians says it's 'Super Bowl or bust' for his team this season. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians says it's 'Super Bowl or bust' for his team this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says it's "Super Bowl or bust" for his team after they booked their first playoff appearance in 13 years with their 10th win of the season on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are currently the No 5 seed in the NFC which, which would see them go on the road to the winner of the NFC East division on Wild Card weekend (January 9/10), but Arians has greater ambitions for his team.

With the Buccaneers acquiring 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in the offseason - a six-time Super Bowl winner - Arians was clear with what the expectations are for the season.

"It's Super Bowl or bust," Arians told Good Morning Football (weekdays, midday, Sky Sports NFL). "That's the goal every year.

"And you can't get to the Super Bowl if you can't get in the playoffs, so that has been huge for us.

"It has been a fun year, there is a lot of football left and we're really excited."

3:25 Relive some of Tom Brady's best plays for Tampa Bay as they thrashed the Lions to book their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Relive some of Tom Brady's best plays for Tampa Bay as they thrashed the Lions to book their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

As for Brady's specific impact on the team, Arians, himself a veteran coach of more than 30 years in the NFL, said that Brady has almost served as an additional member of his staff.

"It has been a joy; it has been awesome," Arians added on Brady. "The biggest thing I didn't know, is that Tom took so much time with young players and coached them.

"It's one thing for me to say this stuff, but then Tom says it and players listen. It's like having another coach on the field, that's for sure.

"And the one thing we've learned is, no matter what the scoreboard says, we're going to have a chance to win the ball game."

6:37 Hannah Wilkes, Josh Denzel and Jeff Reinebold pick out their favourite plays from the 2020 NFL season, including some angry Derrick Henry running, and D.K. Metcalf's incredible run-down of Budda Baker. Hannah Wilkes, Josh Denzel and Jeff Reinebold pick out their favourite plays from the 2020 NFL season, including some angry Derrick Henry running, and D.K. Metcalf's incredible run-down of Budda Baker.

The Buccaneers are currently riding a three-game winning streak into the playoffs, with the chance to make that four by beating the Atlanta Falcons in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

If the postseason picture stays as it is currently, Tampa Bay would travel to Washington (6-9) or the Dallas Cowboys (6-9) or New York Giants (5-10) in the first round of the playoffs, but Arians is far from getting carried away.

"There are no easy games in this league," he added. "If you don't show up on Sunday, you're going to get beat - and beat bad.

"The only thing that really matters is this locker room, and there is a really strong belief in this locker room right now that we're a good football team."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!