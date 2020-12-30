Dwayne Haskins: Carolina Panthers have reported interest in former Washington Football Team quarterback

Dwayne Haskins was released by the Washington Football Team on Monday

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is receiving interest from several teams, including the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Washington released Haskins - their No 15 pick from the 2019 NFL Draft - on Monday, following on from the QB being fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy after a trip to a nightclub in which he was spotted without wearing a mask - a breach of the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.

Haskins started their game against the Panthers on Sunday in place of an injured Alex Smith, but he was benched in the fourth quarter of the 20-13 loss after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

Haskins went unclaimed off waivers following his release but it appears he might not have trouble in finding a team for the 2021 season. Rapoport added that Haskins is unlikely to sign before the end of the season, but that the Panthers and others remain intrigued by the 23-year-old QB, per a source informed of the situation.

Haskins' search for a new team will continue without agent David Mulugheta, who announced on Wednesday that he is no longer representing Haskins.

Mulugheta said in a statement via social: "Dwayne is a great young man with whom I wish I could have continued to work with. Yet the decision was made that a fresh start would be in Dwayne's best interest.

Haskins, meanwhile, wrote the following on his private Twitter account: "My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end.

"I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience."

The 23-year-old completed 148 of 241 pass attempts for 1,439 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions, this season. He also fumbled six times and went 1-5 as a starter.

