Dwayne Haskins: Carolina Panthers have reported interest in former Washington Football Team quarterback
Washington released Dwayne Haskins on Monday, following on from the quarterback being fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy after a trip to a nightclub in which he was spotted without wearing a mask - a breach of the NFL's COVID-19 protocol
Last Updated: 30/12/20 6:48pm
Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is receiving interest from several teams, including the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
Washington released Haskins - their No 15 pick from the 2019 NFL Draft - on Monday, following on from the QB being fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy after a trip to a nightclub in which he was spotted without wearing a mask - a breach of the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.
Haskins started their game against the Panthers on Sunday in place of an injured Alex Smith, but he was benched in the fourth quarter of the 20-13 loss after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.
Haskins went unclaimed off waivers following his release but it appears he might not have trouble in finding a team for the 2021 season. Rapoport added that Haskins is unlikely to sign before the end of the season, but that the Panthers and others remain intrigued by the 23-year-old QB, per a source informed of the situation.
Haskins' search for a new team will continue without agent David Mulugheta, who announced on Wednesday that he is no longer representing Haskins.
Mulugheta said in a statement via social: "Dwayne is a great young man with whom I wish I could have continued to work with. Yet the decision was made that a fresh start would be in Dwayne's best interest.
Haskins, meanwhile, wrote the following on his private Twitter account: "My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end.
"I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience."
The 23-year-old completed 148 of 241 pass attempts for 1,439 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions, this season. He also fumbled six times and went 1-5 as a starter.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!